On Tuesday, we got the first look at Christopher Carmichael, the Gladys Jung Elementary principal who is accused of sending inappropriate text messages to minors.
Carmichael was in the federal court house where we were not allowed to film inside the court room, but Carmichael entered wearing an orange jumpsuit and was followed in by the FBI agent who posed as an underaged girl during the investigation.
The elementary school principal is charged with online enticement of a minor and transferring obscene material to a minor after undercover FBI agent, Jolene Goeden posed as a 13-year-old girl.
According to an affidavit, Carmichael admitted to FBI agents that he was sexually attracted to children, "in particular children who are beginning puberty’’. He's scheduled to appear back in court this coming Friday and the judge has ordered that he remain behind bars in the mean time. The Assistant U.S. Attorney argued that Carmichael should be jailed to protect the public and to make sure he didn’t run.
Right now, there is only one victim identified in the complaint plus the undercover FBI agent who posed as a fictional 13-year-old. But, the U.S. Attorney’s office is following up with potential leads and is asking the public to step forward if they have any additional information.
