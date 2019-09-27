Elementary Student Brings Loaded Gun, Knife to School

Eagle River, AK – Thursday morning, a student at Fire Lake Elementary in Eagle River brought a loaded handgun and a knife to school. Students saw the weapons on the morning bus ride and immediately told their teacher. The student was separated from the backpack, escorted to the office and a school resource officer from APD responded. No one was injured and police are still investigating the incident.
