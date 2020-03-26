The Act requires businesses to provide paid sick leave up to 80 hours over a two-week period or expanded family and medical leave to all full and part-time employees - including employees already on leave, temporary employees who have more than job, and day laborers supplied by a temporary agency.
Those who are taking COVID-19 related leave due to personal illness are entitled to a maximum of $511 per day or $5,110 total per two week pay period. Workers who are at home carrying for another will receive a maximum of $200 per day or $2,000 a pay period.
Businesses with fewer than 50 employees can be exempted from the Act if paying sick leave would jeopardize the viability of their business as an on-going concern.
Independent contractors are not covered by the Act, which expires at the end of the year.
