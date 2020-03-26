Photo: Viktor Hanacek

The Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act will go into effect April 1 and applies to most every business with under 500 Employees, according to the US Department of Labor.

The Act requires businesses to provide paid sick leave up to 80 hours over a two-week period or expanded family and medical leave to all full and part-time employees - including employees already on leave, temporary employees who have more than job, and day laborers supplied by a temporary agency. 

Those who are taking COVID-19 related leave due to personal illness are entitled to a maximum of $511 per day or $5,110 total per two week pay period. Workers who are at home carrying for another will receive a maximum of $200 per day or $2,000 a pay period.

Businesses with fewer than 50 employees can be exempted from the Act if paying sick leave would jeopardize the viability of their business as an on-going concern.

Independent contractors are not covered by the Act, which expires at the end of the year.

For more information, please click on the following links:

Fact Sheet for Employees 

Fact Sheet for Employers 

Frequently Asked Questions

Tags