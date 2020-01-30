Anchorage, AK --
Bean's Cafe and The Children's Lunchbox's annual Empty Bowl Project is underway, starting with their roadshow!
The roadshow is where taste testers take on the final four soups and cast their ballots to decide the final dishes (one meat and one vegetarian) to be served at the 1500+ attendee event on March 14, 2020. The project is the organizations biggest fundraising event of the year!
This year's roadshow features Snow City Cafe's Green Lentil Soup, South Restaurant + Coffee House's Cider Braised Beef & Bean, Crush Bistro's Tuscan White Bean and Kale and Spenard Roadhouse's Black Bean and Bacon.
Tickets for The Empty Bowl Project go on sale Saturday, February 1st and include a range of ticket options, including a $30 Early Bird ticket and a $100 VIP option that includes access to the Un Premier VIP party at 49th State Brewing the night before. All of the proceeds raised at both events will go directly to Beans Cafe and The Children's Lunchbox to help fight food insecurity in Anchorage.
Plus, attendees will walk away with a hand-crafted bowl made by local artisans!
To purchase tickets log on to beanscafe.org or MyAlaskaTix.
