Monday night, APD and SWAT officers were involved in a shooting near the Wildberry Subdivision.
The suspect shot at police and stabbed a police K-9 with a sword. Officers shot the man and he died as a result of his injuries.
Monday night, APD and SWAT officers were involved in a shooting near the Wildberry Subdivision.
The suspect shot at police and stabbed a police K-9 with a sword. Officers shot the man and he died as a result of his injuries.
©Copyright 2019 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay Connected -