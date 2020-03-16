The total number of confirmed Alaska COVID-19 cases has risen to three, according to the state's chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink.
Two positive test results were confirmed Monday night from the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The tests were take from two older men who apparently picked up the disease while traveling stateside in areas where community transmission was occurring.
According to Zink, both men had been out of the Fairbanks community “for a period of time.” The men were not believed to have been traveling together; both are currently in stable condition and isolating at home, Zink said.
Possible contact with other people and other Alaska communities is being investigated by the state’s epidemiology team, Zink advising that their families and close contacts will be asked to be quarantined.
The cases underscore the importance of anyone who has traveled outside of Alaska to socially distance themselves from other people for two weeks, and for anyone who is feeling sick to stay home.
At the Monday evening press conference, Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly said there were no plans for the city of Fairbanks to exert its legal authority to close businesses where people congregate like other Alaska communities have, but suggested “decisions may be flexible because we don’t know what to expect over the coming days.”
