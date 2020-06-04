New Passenger capacities have been announced for the Alaska Marine Highway, following social distancing guidelines while the vessels are underway. The Tazlina will be limited to a total of 90 passengers and the Lituya 50. The Tustamena came back online June 2 and is limited to 60 passengers, as will the LeConte be when it returns. The Kennicott and Matanuska will be allotted 125 passengers when service commences in the next few weeks.
Advance reservations are strongly recommended by AMHS to ensure confirmed space for travel. Passenger wellness screenings will be conducted upon boarding according to state officials.
AMHS also announced enhanced cleaning protocols, increased touch-point sanitation, sneeze guards, and modifications to food service spaces to ensure social distancing.
