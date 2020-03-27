Alaska Native Medical Center saw the first in-state coronavirus death on Friday.
COVID-19 took the life of 63-year-old Gloria Merculief of Anchorage and Nenana Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from her husband. Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink announced she was the first in-state coronavirus fatality in a press conference later in the day.
Merculief had struggled with Alzheimers since 2019, according to her husband. Monday she was take in to the Alaska Native Medical Center for a non-COVID-19 reason, and was tested for the coronavirus.
A positive result was received from the state laboratory on Wednesday according to ANMC officials. Merculief was thought to be doing well and isolated at home with her family, but experienced a rapid deterioration in her condition.
The patient was taken by ambulance to ANMC and placed in isolation in a negative pressure unit, according to hospital officials and her family, she later passed away.
While her death is being attributed to COVID-19, the patient's underlying condition may have exacerbated the symptoms of virus, says Zink.
Some rural Alaska patients may be flown to hospitals elsewhere while others may be cared for within the community, according to the ANMC website.
Governor Michael Dunleavy announced Friday that Alaska National Guard helicopters are being readied to transport those needing hospitalization from rural Alaska to medical facilities.
Sixteen new coronavirus cases were announced Friday, included nine in Anchorage, three in Fairbanks, and one each in Girdwood, North Pole, Ketchikan and Juneau - bringing the statewide total to 85.
