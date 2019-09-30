Governor Appoints Rep. Revak to Vacant Senate Seat, Expects Another Special Session on PFD

Anchorage, AK – On Friday, Governor Dunleavy announced the appointment of Representative Josh Revak to fill the vacant senate seat in district M which became available after the passing of the late senator chris birch.
The governor also noted his intention to hold another special session to give Alaskans the remaining amount of the P-F-D that he has promised. It was confirmed today that payout will be 1 thousand 6 hundred and 6 dollars, and will be distributed on or shortly after October 3rd.
Revak is the second appointment to the seat following the rejection of Laddie Shaw by the senate majority. In a press conference today the governor praised Revak for his character and military service to this country.
