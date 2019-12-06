ANCHORAGE, AK -- Your Alaska Link's Michele White sat down with Governor Dunleavy for an exclusive interview this week. In tonight's segment, he talked about the budget cuts, vetoes, the recall effort, and the budget cuts to the court system that will decide the lawsuit over the recall.
featured top story
Governor Dunleavy talks about the recall effort and the cuts to the court deciding it
