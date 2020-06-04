Starting June 6, Alaska Governor Michael Dunleavy has mandated new requirements for those traveling to Alaska from other countries and other states regardless if they are a resident, worker, or visitor.
All people arriving in Alaska from outside the state are ordered to self-quarantine for two weeks unless the traveler produces a SARS-CoV2 PCR test result showing the traveler tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours before departure to Alaska.
Travelers who produce a SARS-CoV2 PCR test result showing they tested negative for COVID-19 within five days prior to coming to Alaska will receive a voucher for a second test that must occur within 7-14 days after arrival. They must minimizes interactions until the second negative test result is received but do not have to self-quarantine after that.
A third option for travelers, they may obtain a SARS-CoV2 PCR test upon arrival in Alaska that shows the traveler is negative for COVID-19. The traveler must self-quarantine, at their own expense, while waiting for the test results. The traveler will receive a voucher for a second test that must occur within 7-14 days after arrival and should minimize interactions until the result from the second test shows the traveler is negative for COVID-19.
If the SARS-CoV2 PCR test comes up positive, the traveler must isolate at their own expense, and will not be able to travel unless cleared by public health according to state officials.
Alaska Residents who are returning from trips of five days or less are not required to be tested before leaving or prior to returning to the state. When they come back to the state they can either self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, with no requirement for testing or obtain a SARS-CoV2 PCR test upon arrival in Alaska that shows that the resident is negative for COVID-19. The resident must self-quarantine while waiting for the test results. The resident will obtain a voucher for a second test that must occur within 7-14 days after arrival, and should minimize interactions until the results from the second test shows the resident is negative for COVID-19.
The state has mandated that employees traveling as part of critical infrastructure workforce as outlined in the Alaska Essential Services and Critical Workforce Infrastructure Order must follow their company’s reviewed community protective plan on file with the State that includes testing and/or quarantine provisions.
The State notes that critical infrastructure is vital to keeping Alaska safe, and, as a result, businesses and employees of critical infrastructure industries must take special care to protect their staff and operations during this pandemic.
Prior to arrival in any community in Alaska from another state or nation, seafood works must read the available information about safely traveling to Alaska, complete the State of Alaska Travel Declaration Form online and submit. Workers must have have a form completed prior to entering an Alaska port. If they receive a SARS-CoV2 PCR test upon arrival, they must register with the appropriate testing site.
