Anchorage, AK—
Alaska's very own Kikkan Randall and Providence Health and Social Services Alaska came together to release an inspiring music video for those who are fighting cancer.
Utilizing Pat Benatar’s 1980 song “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” the video includes children and adults who have survived or are fighting cancer, their family members, caregivers, and Kikkan all wearing 1980s attire and dancing/lip-syncing to the song.
“The purpose of this video is to raise awareness of the fight to end cancer and the people who are part of this battle every day,” said Ella Goss, RN, MSN, chief executive, Providence Alaska Medical Center. “Cancer can affect everyone — even a world-class athlete can get cancer. And, like Kikkan, we can beat cancer. One of the best ways to #FinishCancer is with regular screenings — early detection makes cancer easier to treat. Together, we can all hit cancer with our best shot.”
