From a backyard summer camp for people with intellectual disabilities to a global movement, Special Olympics has been changing lives and attitudes since 1968 -and it's all thanks to Eunice Kennedy Shriver.
Back in 1960, a woman from Bethesda, Maryland called Eunice and told her she was having trouble finding a summer camp for her child who had an intellectual disability. Shortly thereafter, Camp Shriver was born.
Eunice started the camp at her Maryland farm, Timberlawn. She asked schools and clinics in her area to provide names of special-needs children who might be interested in attending.
Each year the camp grew and grew, and by March of 1968 Eunice Kennedy Shriver held a press conference to announce plans for the first "Olympic" games for children with intellectual disabilities.
Now, 52 years later, 4.9 million athletes with intellectual disabilities are involved in Special Olympics programs around the world!
