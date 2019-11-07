Holiday Cheer Comes Early for Alaska Airlines

Holiday cheer is coming early for Alaska Airlines Passengers! But, that's only if you're carrying a Starbucks holiday cup.
The company announced that those carrying a holiday Starbucks cup are allowed to board early regardless of their boarding group! But, don't get too excited. Military, first class, and frequent flyers still get to board first. The promotion starts on Thursday, November 7th and ends on Sunday, November 10th.
