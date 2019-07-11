Hometown Hero: Eric Romero Jr.

We'd like to introduce you to U.S. Air Force Airman Eric J. Romero Jr.
Airmen Romero graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Romero is the son of Kelli J. Perry and brother of Kyra E. Romero and grandson of Nancy Perry, all of Kodiak, Alaska.
He is also a 2014 graduate of Kodiak High School, Kodiak, Alaska.
Your Alaska Link Salutes you U.S. Air Force Airman Eric J. Romero Jr. for your service to this great nation.
