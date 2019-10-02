Hope Center wins Legal Battle over

Anchorage, AK - The Hope Center Shelter in downtown Anchorage won a lawsuit against the city, allowing them to reject transgender women from their shelter. Last year the shelter sued the city and its equal rights commission last year, months after a transgender woman complained to the commission that she was denied entry at the all- women's shelter. As part of a decree filed Monday, the city of Anchorage has agreed to pay the shelter one dollar in damages, and 100 thousand dollars in attorney's fees and other costs.

