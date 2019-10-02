Anchorage, AK - The Hope Center Shelter in downtown Anchorage won a lawsuit against the city, allowing them to reject transgender women from their shelter. Last year the shelter sued the city and its equal rights commission last year, months after a transgender woman complained to the commission that she was denied entry at the all- women's shelter. As part of a decree filed Monday, the city of Anchorage has agreed to pay the shelter one dollar in damages, and 100 thousand dollars in attorney's fees and other costs.
Hope Center wins Legal Battle over
