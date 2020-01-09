The Kenai Peninsula Borough reported an ice jam near Big Eddy State Recreation Site which is causing flooding in the Riverside Drive subdivision.
As of Monday morning there was water in the subdivision and flowing over Riverside Lane and Eddy Lane. Officials are asking that you not drive in this area in order to prevent road damage.
With the ongoing cold temperatures, the ice jam could grow upstream. Residents between Big Eddy and the Sterling Highway bridge should be prepared for rapidly rising water.
