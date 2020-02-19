Anchorage, AK --
On Wednesday, the first group of Iditarod mushers dropped off their food and supplies ahead of the 2020 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
This food drop is critical to a dog team’s success on the trail. The bags are delivered to the various checkpoints in advance of the race so that mushers have everything they may need to get them to the finish line! Nicole O'Hara has the story.
