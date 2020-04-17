When the COVID-19 epidemic first gained attention it was considered to be a worry to the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions and a nuisance to the rest of the population.
An age chart provided by the State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services tells a different story. Of those Alaskans who demonstrated enough qualifying symptoms to be tested for coronavirus most who receive a positive conformation for the virus are under retirement age.
Just under 23% of those who have tested positive in Alaska are over the age of 60. The largest group effected is 30-39 year-olds, and while more have passed in the other age groups, someone in their 30s has died from COVID-19.
