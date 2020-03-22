Anyone who travels to Juneau from an area with reported COVID-19 cases is ordered to self-quarantine for two weeks, regardless if they are symptomatic or not, according to a resolution passed Sunday at a special meeting of the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly.
Those exempted from the self-quarantine include workers in health care, transportation and logistics, energy, fishing, raw materials and mining, sanitation, public safety, government functions, financial services and defense.
Passengers at Juneau International Airport are down by 65 percent, with several hundred travelers coming to Juneau by airplane and boats each day, according to CBJ officials.
The emergency ordinance allows Juneau police to arrest people who do not follow the self-quarantine, CBJ officials advised.
