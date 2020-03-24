An unfortunate turn for the progression of COVID-19 in Alaska. This afternoon a second case of the coronavirus has been reported in Juneau, and according to Alaska Health and Social Services officials, this patient has been hospitalized at Bartlett Regional Hospital in the critical care unit.
Hospital officials say the person had recently traveled to Portland and the state of Washington, where epidemiology believes the disease was contracted.
State Division of Public Health nurses are contacting all known individuals who have had extended contact with the patient in the last 48 hours.
