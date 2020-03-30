The State went into recess over the weekend, but they have plenty of work to do when they reconvene - including getting the state more revenue. $880 million dollars, that is the amount that Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski says Alaska is losing in the near term because the US government isn't living up to its side of the bargain it made at statehood - a 90/10 split.
Ernest Gruening who was an appointed governor of Alaska and one of our state's first US Senators - a decade after statehood wrote, "most helpful was the provision that ninety percent of royalties and net profits from oil, gas and mineral leases on the public domain would go to Alaska."
