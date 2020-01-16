Juneau Stabbing Suspect Arrested

Early Wednesday morning, Juneau officers were notified that a 24-year-old man had gone to the hospital with stab wounds that he reportedly received from his 18-year-old girlfriend.
Officers learned that 18-year-old- Louisa Nathan Jackson and the man had been involved in an argument. During the argument the woman grabbed a knife and cut the victim across his left and right forearms.
The man has received medical treatment and was released from the hospital this morning. Jackson was placed under arrest for assault and is being held in jail without bail.
