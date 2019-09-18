Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Reaches Tentative Agreement with Teachers

Kenai, AK - The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District and the Kenai education associations reached an agreement to avoid a strike.
On Friday, educators voted to go on strike if an agreement on contracts was not made by the end of the day. Luckily, the two sides decided on a three-year agreement just after 1:30 am Friday morning. The three-year agreement covers a contract period from July 1st through June 2021. Educators were asking for an increase in pay and a better health insurance plan for members.
Stay Connected -