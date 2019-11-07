Alaska’s award winning boating safety school program, Kids Don’t Float, recently surpassed the 200,000 participant mark. The office of boating safety is celebrating that milestone with a Kids Don’t Float pool session with students from Bear Valley Elementary.
The statewide injury prevention program was developed to address Alaska’s rate of child and youth drowning accidents. Teachers who have participated in this program say it really could help save someone’s life.
The program has been implemented in partnerships with over 800 schools and programs across the state. Officials with the Alaska Boating Safety office say this program has really made a difference.
