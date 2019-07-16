Legislature Sues Governor Over Education Funding

Juneau, AK -- The Alaska legislative council is suing Governor Dunleavey on behalf of the State Legislature, over education funding.
The lawsuit alleges that the $444 million in cuts to education the Governor made, is unconstitutional. The suit further alleges that the Governor is constitutionally obligated to disperse the education funds that the legislature appropriates for education. The suit says that since the full funding was not dispersed, public schools across the state won't be able to open their doors for the coming school year.
This lawsuit could drag on no matter the outcome of the legislative special session and their attempts to resolve these fiscal issues.
Read the lawsuit here: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6200624-7-16-19-Complaint.html
Stay Connected -