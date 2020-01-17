LifeMed Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing

LifeMed Alaska announced Thursday that their King Air aircraft made an emergency landing in the ocean during its takeoff from the Unalaska Airport. The incident happened around 8 a.m. The plane landed between the runway and Hog Island in Unalaska Bay.
The pilot and two medical staff crew members were able to safely evacuate the aircraft into a life raft and were rescued within minutes by U.S. Coast Guard. All three were in good condition, were able to move under their own power and are being evaluated at Iliuliuk Family & Health Services Clinic.
The Aircraft, a King Air twin engine turboprop, was being dispatched to pick up a passenger for transport. It is unknown at this time what caused the accident.
According to LifeMed Alaska CEO Russ Edwards, “While taking off for a routine medical transport this morning, our aircraft experienced an unknown issue which forced an emergency water landing. Through skill, training and composure, our pilot and two crew members were able to safely evacuate from the aircraft with minimal injuries. We are extremely grateful for this outcome and are reminded that our profession requires constant vigilance and focus on safety.”
The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and is investigating the cause of the crash.
