Love is in the air today and Middle Way Cafe is showing some love to people looking for a sober night out. The 6th Annual Great Big Heart Show is open to everyone tonight.
A local match maker will be there to offer up relationship advice and there will also be a valentine making station and handcrafted mocktails.
The Great Big Heart Show is Friday, Feb. 14 at Middle Way Cafe from 6-9 p.m. Art pieces will be on display until April 4 following the reception. The event is free and themed appetizers and a special menu will be provided by Middle Way Cafe.
