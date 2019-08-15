Man Arrested For Threatening Family With Toy Gun on School Grounds

-Anchorage, AK
An Anchorage man has been arrested for threatening a woman and her children at Russian Jack Elementary School.
On Wednesday a woman was picking up her children at Russian Jack Elementary when a man wearing camouflage rode up on his bike and stared at the woman. As the woman put her kids in the car, the suspect, now identified as 20-year-old Matthew Sandison, got off the bike, laid on the ground, and took out what appeared to be a scoped rifle and pointed it at the children.
The woman called the school principal and APD responded to the scene. The school went into lock-down.
When APD arrived they located the suspect riding away on his bike. The suspect told the officers he had a Nerf gun. Officers located the gun and no other weapons on his person.
Sandison was taken to the Anchorage Jail and charged with Assault III, Reckless Endangerment, and Terroristic Threatening.
