Man Dies in Fairbanks Rollover

-Fairbanks, AK
One man has died in a car crash near College Road and the Johansen Expressway.
Police say around 9:23 AM a car rolled, ejecting the driver, now identified as 35-year-old Adam Bradley Toenies, from the vehicle. A Fairbanks Police investigation revealed that Toenies was not wearing his seat belt.
Authorities want to remind residents in the interior that roads are still icy in many areas due to the recent snow fall, so to please drive slow and to always make sure you are buckled up.
©Copyright 2019 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed
Stay Connected -