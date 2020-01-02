An Alaskan man has been fined only 300 dollars for his role in a fatal car crash that left one man dead in August of 2017.
42-year-old Christopher Turkette was acquitted of manslaughter earlier in December. Back in 2017, Turkettes vehicle collided with a motorcycle driven by 30-year-old Douglas Bittinger who died at the scene.
Charges were filed when blood tests results showed Marijuana in Turkettes system. The judge said that there wasn’t a clear bright line for drug DUI like there is for alcohol.
Alaska does not have a defined legal limit of how much THC is allowed in blood tests. Turkette did however receive the highest fine for reckless driving.
Stay Connected -