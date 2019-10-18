Anchorage, AK – the Mat Su Borough police powers task force held its bi-monthly meeting Wednesday. The committee is tasked with looking at the options for the borough to build its own police force.
Right now Alaska state troopers respond to calls outside of the city limits of Wasilla and Palmer but there has been growing concern about response time and community policing.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Mat Su assembly member Jim Sykes brought in two guests to share ideas with the committee.
