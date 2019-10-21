Wasilla, AK –At the latest Mat Su Borough Assembly meeting, the assembly adopted an updated natural resource management unit plan. There are 22 natural resource management units across One-Hundred Sixty Seven Thousand acres in the mat-su borough.
Borough code requires the plan to be updated every ten years, and it was more than a year and a half in the making. The N-R-M-U plan streamlined a lot of the requirements for harvesting timber in the borough, to allow for agricultural development and grazing.
They also updated the data in light of forest changes over the last nine years.
