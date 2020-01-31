Murkowski Announces Intent to Not Vote In Favor of Impeachment Witnesses

There has been much speculation about how Senator Lisa Murkowski would vote-largely due to the fact that she herself once said she wasn't sure yet. But after listening intently for weeks, and heading to her office with stacks of hand-written notes she had taken, the decision was made. The announcement also found it's way to her Facebook page.
"I worked for a fair, honest, and transparent process, modeled after the Clinton trial, to provide ample time for both sides to present their cases, ask thoughtful questions, and determine whether we need more.
The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed. I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena.
Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything. It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed.
It has also become clear some of my colleagues intend to further politicize this process, and drag the Supreme Court into the fray, while attacking the Chief Justice. I will not stand for nor support that effort. We have already degraded our institution for partisan political benefit, and I will not enable those who wish to pull down another.
We are sadly at a low point of division in this country."
With more of the on the fence Republican senators announcing their intent to vote no-and even a wavering Democratic senator or two, the potential for more witnesses seems highly unlikely.
This is a developing story; more will be released as it is announced.
©Copyright 2020 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay Connected -