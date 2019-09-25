Murkowski Appropriations Bill For Rural Water and Waste Water Infrastructure Moving in Senate

Washington, DC - the fiscal year 2020 appropriations bill introduced by US Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) improves water and waste water infrastructure and aims to create safer and healthier communities across the state.
This summer Alaska saw record breaking heat and devastating wildfires. This bill increases fire suppression equipment and invests in both state and volunteer fire assistance. The full appropriations committee is meeting is scheduled for Thursday, and after that could advance to the full senate for consideration.
©Copyright 2019 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
