Names Released of Officers Involved in South Anchorage Shooting

The officers involved in the shooting of a man carrying a crossbow over the weekend have now been identified.
Officer Theodore Freitag and Officer Kylie Baker both fired their weapons after 35-year-old Dustin Folse pointed his cross bow at people near Spenard Road and in South Anchorage. When officers arrived on the scene, Folse pointed his weapon at them and the two officers shot him in the leg.
He was later transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two officers have been placed on mandatory administrative leave.
