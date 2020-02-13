Faces and Voices of Recovery is a national advocacy organization for addiction recovery.
Recover Alaska brought its CEO to the state to talk with service providers about making communities recovery ready. Wasilla Mayor, Bert Cottle, and representatives of True North Recovery, My House, Knik Tribe and Public Health Nurses took part in today's workshop.
Faces and Voices of Recovery is based in Washington D.C., with 150 affiliates around the country. Alaska does not have an affiliate and today's workshop was part of a larger effort to create one.
