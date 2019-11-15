On November 3rd, Alaska State Troopers found the bodies of 25-year-old Michael Attwood of Big Lake and 37-year-old Donna Campos of Wasilla off of Knik Knack Mud Shack road in Wasilla. Two days later, they found the body of 28-year-old Alyssa Jimenez of Big Lake near mile 10 of Knik Goose Bay Road.
Troopers linked 51-year-old Juan Camarena to the three's death and were searching for him for nearly a week. That man is now in custody and an investigation into the murders is still on-going.
We sat down with one woman who lives on KGB and have her story on why neighbors are concerned and want changes to be made to their neighborhood so that something like this won’t happen again. Take a look.
