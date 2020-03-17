Governor Michael Dunleavy announced Tuesday the formation of the Alaska Economic Stabilization Team led by former Governor Sean Parnell (R) and former US Senator Mark Begich (D-Alaska).
“The Coronavirus Disease is exacerbating Alaska’s existing economic challenges and is, unfortunately, creating new ones,” said Governor Dunleavy. “The Alaska Economic Stabilization Team brings together some of our state’s most experienced leaders in economics, business, and public policy to assess the challenges and recommend decisive policies to protect jobs, hardworking families, and the overall economy."
“In times like these, Alaskans come together to fight for our state and our future,” said former Governor Sean Parnell. “Former U.S. Senator Begich and I are “all in” for Alaska and I pledge to work together with him and others to bring more stability and certainty for Alaskans in the days and months ahead.”
“As political rivals who have publicly disagreed on issues, the easy answer when Governor Dunleavy asked for my participation would have been no, but we are facing a global crisis and I believe we all must do our part to protect Alaska’s families, communities, and economy,” Mark Begich said. “There is already so much uncertainty and strain placed on our businesses - both big and small - we can’t afford for partisanship to prevent us from finding a path forward. Those who have worked with me know that I am not afraid of tough conversations so Alaska businesses can feel confident that I will work to make their needs and voices heard.”
According to the press release, AEST will proactively work with the Office of the Governor and the State of Alaska Unified Command Structure, Alaska's Federal delegation, state and local governments, and businesses covering the entire spectrum of industries engaged in Alaska.
Stay Connected -