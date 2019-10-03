New Contest Allows you to Pick the Fattest Katmai Bear

Anchorage, AK – There’s a new contest where you try and pick the fattest contestant. No, there’s no shaming here. The Katmai bears are fattening up for the winter! Katmai National Park and Preserve has once again rolled out its annual event, encouraging everyone to vote for their favorite fattest bear on the brooks river. To participate, log on to the parks Facebook page at katmai n-p-p, and vote for your choice with either a like or a heart. All votes will be considered final by 6 pm each day. At the end of the competition only one will be crowned the 2019 fat bear week champion.
