The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development has launched a new website that offers assistance to educators and families while school is suspended.
According to the DEED, the Teaching and Learning Support website will continue to evolve and grow over the coming weeks for the 130,000 students it serves in over 500 public schools.
The site will be used as a hub to share the work of educators, parents and partner organizations as they face the unprecedented challenge of delivering a quality education while isolating student to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Find the website at this link, https://sites.google.com/view/akdeed-tls
