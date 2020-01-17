Anchorage, AK --
As many as 79,000 Americans die after contracting the flu each year, but the reasons behind why some develop life-threatening heart complications has largely been a mystery.
However, a new study is the first to reveal a possible genetic explanation for why some people could be at risk for potentially deadly heart issues from the flu.
