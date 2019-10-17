Wasilla, AK – The new head of the Iditarod Sled Dog Race is meeting the executive vice president of PETA. Iditarod C-E-O Rob Urbach says race organizers have always taken a defensive stance against PETA which has not worked in the past, and is trying to engage a dialogue with the animal rights group. The two are scheduled to meet Thursday in Los Angeles. Urbach says both the Iditarod and PETA care about animal welfare, and he hopes the two can find common ground.
New Iditarod Head to Meet with PETA
