Three populations were identified by the State of Alaska as it "prepared to implement utilizing non-congregate shelter solutions including hotels, college and university dormitories, and properly modified non-traditional structures" for a temporary quarantine and isolation program, according to a press release issued Monday.
The three populations include first responders and healthcare workers who need to quarantine safely without exposing their families; homeless families living in congregate shelters with at least one member who tested positive for COVID-19,, and homeless individuals who require quarantine or isolation.
Exposures among vulnerable populations in the 277 confirmed or presumptive Alaska coronavirus cases has led to the implementation of non-congregate shelter quarantine and isolation solutions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable populations, according to state officials.
The signing of COVID-19 Health Mandate 014 allows the State of Alaska to accept FEMA assistance at the 75 percent Federal cost share for costs associated with non-congregate shelters, according to state officials.
Stay Connected -