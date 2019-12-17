featured New Police Chief at Palmer Police Department News Team 7 hrs ago 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New Police Chief at Palmer Police Department The Palmer Police Department has a new chief! your Alaska Link's Valley reporter, Michele White, has the story. ©Copyright 2019 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Palmer Police Department Police Chief
Stay Connected -