Anchorage, AK - Four major companies in Alaska pledged to address homelessness in Anchorage with a major donation. Wednesday Alaska's biggest health care provider, biggest private funder, biggest private landlord and the biggest private health insurer announced they are pledging 40 million dollars over the course of 5 years to help anchorage turn the corner on homelessness.
New Private Sector Partnership Pledges $40 Million to Combat Homelessness
