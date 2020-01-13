Thanks to ground-breaking medical advancements over the past two decades, more people than ever are surviving cancer. But for those with Pancreatic Cancer, the prognosis remains bleak, with a five-year survival rate of just nine percent. Now a new procedure is helping doctors identify Pancreatic Cancer and eliminate it before it is life-threatening.
