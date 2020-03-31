Safer at home orders have been issued around the country... But not everyone feels safer at home.
Organizations that help women who are dealing with domestic violence say they anticipate an increase in domestic violence over the next few weeks...especially with the added stressor of uncertainty or potential job loss.
And while those won't necessarily cause someone to become violent who isn't already...
It could escalate violence in already abusive relationships. We spoke with a representative from AWAIC here in Anchorage.
