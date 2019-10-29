New Resource for Jobs on JBER

Anchorage, AK – Officials at JBER held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday for the new non-appropriated fund human resources applicant assistance office at the JBER visitor center.
The new office will assist prospective employees who do not have base access with N-A-F employment opportunities. The site will be equipped with a computer workstation for navigating to the hiring site, creating an application profile and searching for N-A-F jobs.
N-A-F employment is considered federal employment and can include child development, fitness, auto skills and many other areas.
Stay Connected -