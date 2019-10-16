Denali Park, AK – Denali National Park will now allow electronic bikes to be used anywhere that traditional bikes are allowed. The National Park Service said that e-bikes make bike travel easier and more efficient, and provides an option for people to ride a bike who otherwise may not be able to do so because of physical fitness, age, or a disability. Bike riding is permitted the entire 92 miles of the Denali park road, as well as a trail that leads from the front country to the back country.
New Rule Allows Easier Travel Through Denali National Park
